In a Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, in Miami Beach, Fla. NFL players have approved a new labor agreement over the weekend with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)