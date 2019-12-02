Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Dec 4
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Dec 5
Le Sueur Saddle Club• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.
Knights of Columbus• 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.
Christmas in Christ Chapel — Love Beyond Borders• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter• 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.
Friday, Dec 6
Christmas in Christ Chapel — Love Beyond Borders• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Dec 7
Breakfast with Santa• 8-10 a.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Pancake and sausage with the jolly old elf. $5 per person/$25 max per family. Children 2 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Tri-City United Early Childhood programs.
Riverfront Performing Arts presents a Minnesota original, A North Woods Nutcracker• 7 p.m., at Mankato West Auditorium, 1351 S. Riverfront Dr., Mankato. Show includes cast members from St. Peter, Le Sueur County, Mankato, New Ulm and beyond.
Christmas in Christ Chapel — Love Beyond Borders• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew, connecting us to God’s abundant and generous love and inspiring us to transcend borders that keep us divided from one another and from God’s reign of justice and compassion in our world.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Dec 8
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Dec 9
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Dec 10
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star• 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Dec 11
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.