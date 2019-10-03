The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Oct. 05
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org.
Nerstrand UMC Fall Festival-- 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Large selection of unique gift baskets and home decor. Baked goods, produce, clothing and a hearty lunch of hot beef sandwiches, soups, potato salad and homemade pie.
Open skate-- 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye Supper-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Walk for the Animals-- 10:30-12:30 p.m., Northfield Dog Park, 700 Hwy. 3, Northfield. Sponsored by Prairie's Edge Humane Society. Registration at 10 a.m. Walk follows a blessing of the animals. Registration is donations raised. Prizes for top fundraisers. Food, games, vendors, $5 nail trims.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group-- 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Pheasants for Hospitalized Veterans Silent and Live Auction-- 4-11:55 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St, Owatonna. Proceeds go to approximately 1,850 hospitalized veterans to enjoy a pheasant meal with wild rice and all the trimmings. Funds raised also support other veterans. Sarah Escamilla, vfwaux3723@gmail.com, 507-451-1001.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, Oct. 06
Eggbake Breakfast-- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Sponsored by Faribo 4 Kids. Adults - $9; Children under 12 - $5. Proceeds support projects for children including, school supplies for children in need.
Women of the Moose Breakfast-- 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
GOP pizza party-- 1 p.m., Basilleo's Pizza, 108 4th St. NW, Faribault. Talk politics with members of the Rice County Republican Party For more, call Kathy Brown Dodds 334-5390.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate-- 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Monday, Oct. 07
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948-- 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 08
Faribault Christian Women's Connection luncheon-- 11:45 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Special foods will be on the menu to celebrate fall. Music provided by Luverne Wanous on the concertina. Chrissy Trump, of Trump Orchard, shares samples of newer varieties of apples and give information about their business. Tickets $10 at the door. RSVP faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 507-332-7261 or Kaia at 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection-- 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. Cost is $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Rice County Republicans meeting-- 7 p.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. For more, call Kathy Brown Dodds at 334-5390
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Chow Mein, Rice, Egg roll, fruit, relishes, brownie
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting-- 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
St. Olaf College Organ Pre-Tour Concert-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Pre-tour concert of organists who will perform at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Wednesday, Oct. 09
Faribault levy informational meeting-- 4 p.m., Faribault Schools District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault. Superintendent Todd Sesker discusses the upcoming referendum questions and what, if passed, they would mean for the district.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Soup luncheon-- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. For more and menus, visit Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church on Facebook. Take out soup will be available.
Ham Dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Mindful Moments-- 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Human Rights In Palestine: Obstacles and Opportunities-- 7-8:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Rev. Mark Brown, longtime advocate for human rights in Palestine/Israel, offers insights into recent developments in Palestine/Israel. Discussion of local advocacy efforts. Refreshments. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870.
Friday, Oct. 11
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.