Tuesday, Jun. 1
Waseca County Board• 9:30 a.m., Commissioner's Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso• 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St., Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Waseca City Council• 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Blooming Grove Township Board• 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Jun. 2
Waseca Lions Club• 12 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 212 17th Ave NE, Waseca.
Thursday, Jun. 3
Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr., Waseca.