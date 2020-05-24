Anna Vetsch

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Volleyball Captain, volleyball All State Academic, Softball Captain, Softball All State Academic and SHOC Officer
Future Plans: Attend Bethel University to major in biokinetics/ pre-occupational therapy
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Softball, Girls Hockey Manager, Prom Committee, SHOC (Students Helping Others Choose), NHS and Rotary Student Honoree
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take anything for granted. You never know when things you have been looking forward to your whole life can be taken away due to circumstances out of your control. Most importantly, have fun! Make the most of your high school career and create memories that will be fun to look back on.
Parents: Mike and Jen Vetsch