Anna Vetsch

Vetsch

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Volleyball Captain, volleyball All State Academic, Softball Captain, Softball All State Academic and SHOC Officer

Future Plans: Attend Bethel University to major in biokinetics/ pre-occupational therapy

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Softball, Girls Hockey Manager, Prom Committee, SHOC (Students Helping Others Choose), NHS and Rotary Student Honoree

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take anything for granted. You never know when things you have been looking forward to your whole life can be taken away due to circumstances out of your control. Most importantly, have fun! Make the most of your high school career and create memories that will be fun to look back on.

Parents: Mike and Jen Vetsch

Load comments