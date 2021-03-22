The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, March 25
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, March 26
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Adults, children age 6 and older required to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 5 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day, first come, first served basis. For children birth through Kindergarten, all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, March 27
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Sunday, March 28
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, March 30
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, March 31
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Adults, children age 6 and older required to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 5 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day, first come, first served basis. For children birth through Kindergarten, all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.