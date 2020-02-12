It wasn’t the start Waseca wanted in Austin but the ending made it all worthwhile Tuesday in a 9-3 rout of Austin that set a new school record for regular season wins.
The Bluejays achieved their 16th victory of the season, the most since the 2016-17 season when a playoff victory gave them 16 on the year, behind three-goal performances from Jagger Johnson and Ben Priebe.
Waseca (16-7, 8-6 Big South) wiped out a two-goal deficit in the first period and went on to score the game’s next nine goals.
The Packers (1-21, 0-14 Big 9) scored two shorthanded goals in the first period before Johnson scored a power-play goal 13 minutes, 15 seconds into the period to make it 2-1. The Bluejays converted three times on six power plays and Max Neaves tied it at 14:41 with his first career varsity goal.
“They’re just battling through something right now,” Waseca head coach Chris Storey said. “Sometimes you just have to battle through. They came into the second period and started doing what they need to do.”
Priebe scored an unassisted power-play goal 3:54 into the second period and Kyle Ahlschlager scored the first of his two goals at 5:30 on an assist from Jack Rolling during a power play.
Ahlschlager added his second goal at 8:52 for a 5-2 lead while Johnson collected his hat trick with goals at 11:03 and 15:25. In between Priebe added his second goal at 13:35.
Priebe’s third goal came 1:15 into the third period to make it 9-2 before Austin added a power-play goal at 6:16.
Ben Diedrich mad 24 stops in goal for Waseca. The Bluejays finished with 30 shots on goal.
Even though the team knew it had set a new school record for regular season wins, Storey didn’t hear much about it after the game.
“I don’t think anyone even really talked about it,” he said. “There’s a way bigger prize out there than the school record.”
The Bluejays will take another step toward adding to that win total Thursday against New Ulm in New Ulm at 7:30 p.m.
Windom sinks Waseca with last-minute goal
Waseca head coach Chris Storey had concerns about closing games out last Friday against Highland Park. Those worries got confirmed Saturday as Windom rallied with a three-goal third period to defeat the Bluejays 3-2 at Waseca Community Arena.
Waseca (15-7, 8-6 Big South) held a 1-0 lead after two periods and a 2-1 lead midway through the third period before the Eagles (8-13-1, 7-8 Big South) scored two unanswered goals.
Ben Priebe gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead in the second period on an assist from Marcus Priebe at 8 minutes, 49 seconds in the period.
Windom came back with a goal from Kyle Espenson at 5:28 of the third period to tie the game 1-1. Riley Forshee put Waseca up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:36 with an assist from Jack Rolling.
But the Eagles kept coming and got another goal from Espenson to tie the game again at 2-2 with 5:41 left to play. Mikal Anderson scored the game-winner with 59 seconds left to play for Windom.
The Bluejays held a 32-28 shots on goal advantage and finished 1-for-4 on the power play. The Eagles went 0-for-5 on the power play.
Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich turned away 25 shots in the loss.
Fast start lets Waseca get past Highland Park
Waseca’s explosive first two periods allowed it to stave off a late comeback from Highland Park in a 5-3 victory last Friday at Charles Schulz Arena in St. Paul.
The Bluejays (15-6, 8-5 Big South) stormed out to a 5-0 lead after two periods and held a 23-13 shot advantage. But the Scots showed some life in the third period to make it a two-goal game.
“More than anything we’re not normally in that spot where we’re up 5-0,” Waseca head coach Chris Storey said. “It was really easy to add to that but there wasn’t a need. We kept reinforcing that we need to work on our defensive play.”
Highland Park (8-14, 2-2 Two Rivers) outshot the Bluejays 16-6 in the third period.
Jagger Johnson and Kyle Ahlschlager had three-point nights for Waseca after they scored a goal and assisted on two.
Jarrett Ahlschlager scored 1 minute, 27 seconds into the game with assists from Johnson and Kyle Ahlschlager. Then Kyle Ahlschlager added a goal of his own with assists coming from Johnson and Charlie Huttemier at 4:18.
Ben Priebe got into the scoring act in the second period, starting with a goal at 1:07 of the period with assists from Marcus Priebe and Tylor Nordquist. Johnson added a goal in between goals from Ben Priebe at 11:47 with Kyle Ahlschlager and Huttemier assisting. Ben Priebe made it a 5-0 game at 12:49 with an assist from Nolan Wetzel.
“We’re finding open sticks heading up ice,” Storey said. “We’re fast this year. We’re grabbing that pass with full speed and going around guys.”
The Scots started to cut into the deficit in the third period when Samuel Boor scored a power-play goal 26 seconds into the period. Jake Bell added a goal at 11:32 and Sam Bell scored at 14:10 to make it a close game.
Ben Diedrich made 26 saves for the Bluejays.
Waseca cashes in on power play to beat Fairmont
Waseca quickly rinsed any bad taste left following Monday’s loss to Minnesota River by beating Fairmont 4-1 Feb. 6 in Fairmont.
The Bluejays (14-6, 8-5 Big South) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and took advantage of a major penalty to score twice during it. Riley Forshee got the first goal 10 minutes, 8 seconds into the game and Tylor Nordquist added another goal at 11:42. Jack Rolling and Ben Priebe assisted on both goals. Priebe added a goal of his own at 14:14 with an assist from Marcus Priebe to make it 3-0.
Carson Kuhl made it a 3-1 game after he scored at 13:21 for the Cardinals (4-19, 2-14 Big South) on an assist from Hudson Artz.
Nordquist tallied his second goal of the game with 8 seconds left on an empty-net goal. Charlie Huttemier assisted on the goal.
Waseca finished 2-for-4 on the power play and had a dominating shots on goal advantage. The Bluejays outshot Fairmont 46-16, which included a 17-5 first-period advantage and a 17-6 second-period advantage.
Ben Diedrich finished with 15 saves for Waseca.
Minnesota River's wild third-period rally downs Waseca
Waseca bid for a road win against Minnesota River Feb. 3 in Le Sueur came to a halt in the third period as the Bulldogs four times to pull out a wild 8-6 victory.
The Bluejays (13-7, 7-5 Big South) held a two-goal lead 4 minutes, 22 seconds into the third period before two successive penalties allowed Minnesota River to climb back into the game and snap Waseca’s six-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 5:41 when Matt Fink scored. A little less than two minutes later, Minnesota River got another power-play goal, this time from Charlie Weick to tie it 6-6. Just 1:07 later Shawn Lehtinen scored the game winner. The Bulldogs added an empty net goal with two seconds left for the 8-6 final.
Through the first two periods Waseca controlled much of the play, tallying 25 shots to Minnesota River’s 12. The Bulldogs outshot the Bluejays 14-11 in the third period but Waseca held the edge in shots 36-26 for the game.
“Minnesota River needed those power-play goals to get back into the game,” Bluejays head coach Chris Storey said. “We were killing their power play very effectively up until then.”
Jagger Johnson scored three times for Waseca and had an assist for a four-point night. Linemate Charlie Huttemier had two goals and an assist while Tylor Nordquist added a goal. Kyle Ahlschlager had three assists for the Bluejays.
“Their whole line was playing well,” Storey said. “They looked really good from the start. I don’t even know if they had a bad shift.”
The game featured five lead changes and it started with Minnesota River grabbing the first goal 3:01 into the game when Weick got his first goal. Johnson tallied his first goal of the game 1:34 later and added his second 49 seconds later for a 2-1 Waseca lead. But Brady Sowder tied it again 27 seconds later.
Sowder added a shorthanded goal 38 seconds into the second period for a 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs. Huttemier tied 3-3 at 6:49 and Nordquist gave the Bluejays a 4-3 lead 1:01 later. Fink tied the game 4-4 at 14:26 despite Waseca having a 19-6 shot advantage in the period.
Ben Diedrich made eight saves on 15 shots for the Bluejays.