Now more than ever, police departments in Minnesota are asking for an extra pair of eyes on the job. Body-worn cameras are quickly becoming a standard tool in police departments across Minnesota, but for rural areas, the thousands of dollars needed for upkeep can be a prohibitive expense.
In spite of those costs, body camera usage is soaring and smaller communities, like Le Center, are wondering if the technology is right for them.
“I think it’s at the point where we should look at it, but I also know from talking to chiefs that’s very expensive,” said Le Center Police Chief Robert Pfarr at the Le Center City Council meeting July 13. “Keeping the video and housing it, that’s the expensive part.”
Under Minnesota statute, law enforcement agencies have to abide by a number of restrictions when handling footage from body-worn cameras. Body cam data not part of an active investigation or criminal investigation data must be retained for at least 90 days, but if the footage features an officer discharging their weapon on duty or using force that results in substantial bodily harm, police departments must store the data at least one year after the investigation is complete.
Law enforcement also has a responsibility to redact identities of non-consenting individuals when footage is made public and must conduct biennial audits to determine if data is being used and stored in compliance with the law.
Those costs can add up. Chief Pfarr told the City Council earlier this month that he was holding out until the city would have access to outside funds.
“I’m kind of holding out, hoping that there’s going to be some kind of a grant coming out,” said Pfarr. “Fifteen years ago that’s actually how I got our first video camera for the squad car was through a state grant and that’s what I’m hoping for is some money out there that will offset the costs.”
The police chief wasn’t alone in that opinion. In a 2021, Minnesota Police Chief Association Survey of law enforcement heads, two thirds of respondents cited cost as a reason why their department didn’t have body cameras.
Still, the demand for the technology is growing, not just from civilian transparency advocates, but police departments themselves. Ninety percent of survey respondents said they were in favor of wearing body cameras, a notable increase from the 67% that approved of the technology in the survey five years earlier. Actual body camera usage nearly doubled in those past five years.
One of the many police departments that welcomed body cameras in the past five years is the Le Sueur PD. In 2019, at the department’s request, the Le Sueur City Council voted to spend $34,600 on the body cameras over five years.
Though it came at a high cost, Sgt. Aaron Thieke told the council at the time that the cameras were worth the price to give police easy access to video evidence, increase transparency and the ability to clear up contested incidents.
On the Le Center City Council, Nathan Hintz suggested body cameras would be worth the cost just to protect the city from lawsuits.
“I think to keep incidents out of litigation, it would pay for itself,” said Hintz.
Mayor Josh Fredrickson added that if the city were to pursue body cameras, they would also need to develop a body cam policy.
“My big thing is the policy,” said Fredrickson. “Make sure it's strictly dictating when it gets turned on. What would be the purposes when investigating sensitive crimes?”