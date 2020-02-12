New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had a trio reach double figures Tuesday in a 68-29 win over Bethlehem Academy in Faribault as the Panthers continued to roll through Gopher Conference opponents.
Sidney Schultz led NRHEG (13-10, 7-6 Gopher) with 23 points. Erin Jacobson added 14 and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophie Stork finished with 10 points after the Panthers downed United South Central 65-27 Friday in New Richland.
“We had a rough first half with sluggish defense not getting out to their shooters,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “Offensively, we got in a bad habit of standing rather than moving and cutting without the ball. The second half the team came out strong and really cemented our lead.”
The Panthers led 27-14 at halftime and face Maple River Thursday in New Richland.
Defense helps lead NRHEG to rout of USC
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva mixed things up defensively last Friday against United South Central in New Richland and it paid off in a 65-27 victory.
The Panthers (12-10, 6-6 Gopher) threw a 1-3-1 defense at the Rebels (2-19, 1-11 Gopher) and it led to transition baskets throughout. NRHEG stormed out to a 40-9 lead at halftime and played the second half in running time.
Faith Nielsen helped pace the Panthers in the first half with a team-high 11 points. She finished the game with 14 points and helped build an early lead.
“She does not really second guess herself,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “She’s pretty confident in her shooting, which is nice to be able to put her on the floor so we can get some looks and pull defense off of other kids.”
Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Stork added 10 points and nine rebounds in the rout. Maya Zebro led the Rebels with nine points.
United South Central didn’t get its first field goal of the game until nearly seven minutes into the game and only had three in the first half.
“The 1-3-1 is nice to have to throw at teams just to cause a little bit of havoc, not that we’re automatically looking for a steal and a transition ball but just to be able to throw them off their game,” Peterson said. “If they’re already used to what we’re running with our defense, whether it’s man or matchup, it gets them out of what they’re doing and shakes things up.”
NRHEG knocks off No. 6-1A Blooming Prairie
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva scored a big win over rival Blooming Prairie Jan. 31 58-55 in Blooming Prairie.
The Panthers (11-9, 5-6 Gopher) had four players reach double figures in scoring to knock off the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Blossoms (15-3, 8-2 Gopher). Sophie Stork and Faith Nielsen each had 14 points for NRHEG as it handed Blooming Prairie just its third loss of the season. Raquel Fischer had 12 points, six rebounds while Sidney Schultz scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out six assists.
“Back to back huge team wins,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “So proud of this group of girls and the progress that we are making. Both nights having kids step up in big ways.”
NRHEG blew out Triton Thursday night 97-79 and continued playing well against the Blossoms, especially when it game to rebounding.
The Panthers had 47 rebounds in the game with Stork tallying 14 of them for a double-double. Hallie Schultz added seven rebounds and Sarah Johns added six to go with her five points.
NRHEG led 37-27 at halftime and kept the pressure on Blooming Prairie in the second half.
NRHEG's Stork reaches 1,000 career points in win over Triton
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva moved above .500 with a 97-79 blowout win Jan. 30 against Triton in Dodge Center.
Sophie Stork scored her 1,000th career point in the win and finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Sidney Schultz led the Panthers (10-9, 4-6 Gopher) with 29 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sarah Johns finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“The girls moved the ball well on offense, hit the open shooter, and drove to the basket well,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said.
Most often the Panthers found a look at a 3-pointer and knocked it down. NRHEG hit 15 3-pointers in the contest and went 24-for-26 at the free throw line.
The Panthers broke open a close game at halftime where they trailed 45-44.
“Defensively we’re still making some tweaks to what works for us but the girls stepped up tonight and got a great win.”