WORD ON THE STREET: What are your New Year's resolutions?

This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what their New Year's resolutions are. Here are some of the answers we received:

Teresa Spatenka:

To never settle for less than I deserve, drink more water & eat healthier.

Jan Iverson:

To last another year!

Christina Wetmore:

1) make sure the people I love and appreciate know that

2) read one book every month, even if just through Headway

3) travel somewhere I’ve never been

Tonya Strange:

Not allowing toxic people to undermine my healing and recovery process

Kesiah Winters:

Take at least one community ed class, complete the Master Gardener program, learn the basics of acoustic guitar, finally figure out how to turn the heel while knitting a sock.

Kiaya Wallin:

Get thru the year

Adam Gibbons:

That I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.

Daniel J Chellin:

Didn't set any up.. Just do the best for the Lord everyday

Michael Ponto:

I made a resolution 28yrs ago that I've kept to this day....no more resolutions!

Jeff Lorenzen:

Stop responding to stupid Facebook questionnaires....dang I guess I'll have to start next year.

