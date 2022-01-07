WORD ON THE STREET Annie Granlund Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what their New Year's resolutions are. Here are some of the answers we received:Teresa Spatenka:To never settle for less than I deserve, drink more water & eat healthier.Jan Iverson:To last another year!Christina Wetmore:1) make sure the people I love and appreciate know that2) read one book every month, even if just through Headway3) travel somewhere I’ve never beenTonya Strange:Not allowing toxic people to undermine my healing and recovery processKesiah Winters:Take at least one community ed class, complete the Master Gardener program, learn the basics of acoustic guitar, finally figure out how to turn the heel while knitting a sock.Kiaya Wallin:Get thru the yearAdam Gibbons:That I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.Daniel J Chellin:Didn't set any up.. Just do the best for the Lord everydayMichael Ponto:I made a resolution 28yrs ago that I've kept to this day....no more resolutions!Jeff Lorenzen:Stop responding to stupid Facebook questionnaires....dang I guess I'll have to start next year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now LIFE WELL LIVED: Marty Fetters always stopped to smell the roses Marcia Lou Marty Fetters Superintendent candidates selected for upcoming interviews Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 A look at Betty White’s 1992 visit to St. Olaf Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web James Gunn felt John Cena could 'go deeper' as an actor Cate Blanchett to star in A Manual For Cleaning Women Dave Grohl and Zakk Wylde laughed off 2001 spat Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to Janice Long