It’s torture, I tell you, sheer torture.
Bear with me on this one.
The good news is that I’ve lost weight. Quite a bit, in fact.
Since sometime mid- to late April, I’ve dropped 55 pounds and change — roughly the size of a third grader — which was enough that I had to buy new pants and new boxer shorts, lest the old ones that used to fit snugly around my formerly thick middle fall to the ground. Trust me, that’s something you wouldn’t want to see, even with my new svelte body.
The bad news is that this is all happening right in time for the Steele County Free Fair when temptations to eat and eat and eat some more of assorted foods, most of which have been sugared, deep-fried or crammed onto a stick — sometimes all three.
So on Tuesday morning, several hours before the fair was to open and as I was walking toward the fair office, I caught my whiff of the food the vendors were preparing for that day’s crowd.
As I say, torture, sheer torture.
Here’s the thing: Despite my recently discovered will power — or should I call it “won’t power”? — that has kept me from falling off the dietary wagon, I’m still a bit of a junk-food junkie, and fair food tops my list of things to eat when I’m looking to clog my veins and send my blood sugars soaring into the stratosphere. Just smelling it Tuesday morning was excruciating. The “aroma of a coma” I call it. The first time I attended the Steele County Free Fair 15 years ago and sampled deep-fried cheese curds for the first time, I knew I was hooked. Like most Steele Countians, to me the fair means good.
The way I figure it is this: The Steele County Free Fair has something for everyone. When you’re a kid, you go to the fair to ride the rides and, perhaps, go to the petting zoo. When you’re a teenager and you’ve ridden every ride you possibly can, you go to start scoping out the other teens, unless, of course, you’re a member of 4-H and you go so show off you cows, chickens, pigs, rabbits, horses and other assorted livestock. Once you graduate, the fair stands as your last chance to say goodbye to friends before heading off to college or your career. Once you’ve come back — and turned 21, of course — it’s a chance to head to Ye Olde Beer Garden for some music and suds.
Then, one day, you realize it’s all about the food. You map out the vendors, count your quarters and narrow down your list. After a day at the fair, you stumble home, collapse into bed and mutter to the gods, “I can’t believe I ate a whole platter of batter-fried batter.” Still, you know you will be back and you will eat more because truly it is all about the food.
In fact, the motto for next year’s fair, already announced and suggested by B.J. Busho, is “Food, fun and friends a plenty in 2020.” Is there any surprise that food comes first in that lineup? I think not.
And the numbers bear that out. Some years ago, we took a poll of people and asked, “What is your favorite thing at the Steele County Free Fair?” Just 3% of the respondents said the rides on the midway. Another 10% said the entertainment. A respectable 29% said they went to the fair for the exhibits. And a whopping 58% said it was the food.
Admittedly, it was an unscientific poll. My guess is that if a scientific poll were taken, the tally for food would be significantly higher.
And I get it, folks. Food at the fair may not have anything redeeming about it — being high as it is in fat, carbohydrates and everything else that is bad for you — except for that one redeeming quality: it tastes oh-so good.
So on Tuesday morning, I wandered about the fair looking to see what was available and wondering if there was anything I could eat. And what food there was. It addition to all the stands selling mini-doughnuts, cookies, kettle korn and funnel cakes, there were stands selling poutine, which is cheese curds and gravy over French fries, hand-dipped cookie dough (on a stick, naturally), and deep-fried everything, including deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried Twinkies, deep-fried Snickers and deep-fried pickles.
Thus far, I haven’t found the fair foods that I can eat if I want to stay on the straight and narrow, but I’m trying. I did find two booths in the Four Seasons Centre, however, that were trying to encourage healthy living, even during the fair. There was the Mayo Clinic Health System booth, which was pushing the benefits of walking, and Steele County Public Health booth, which was advocating drinking water instead of sugary drinks.
I took them both up on their suggestions when I walked to a mini-doughnut stand and ordered a bottled water. But I wanted doughnuts. Oh, how I wanted doughnuts.
See you at the fair.