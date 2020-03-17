In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, people wait for hats to be counted during an attempt to beat a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing conical party hats during Mall of America’s 25th birthday celebration, in Bloomington, Minn. The Mall of America, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, says it will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through at least March 31. It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)