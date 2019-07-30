Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
July 31 — Chicken Romaine salad (alt: crab salad), melon wedge, dinner roll, applesauce, raisin bar.
Aug. 1 — Music by Andy Speikers. Taco salad, corn relish, dinner roll, starburst cake.
Aug. 2 — Smothered chicken breast on bun, macaroni fruit salad, carrot/celery sticks, oatmeal chocolate chip bar.
Aug. 5 — Ham balls (alt: fish), fresh-baked sweet potato, cauliflower, fresh grapes.
Aug. 6 — Shredded turkey on bun, vegetable soup, crackers, five-cup salad, cookie.