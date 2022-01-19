...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
NEW YORK (AP) — This was always Jacqueline Cruz-Towns' favorite game, when her family could gather to watch her son play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
She died of complications related to COVID-19 in April 2020, but Karl-Anthony Towns' father, sister and other friends and family were in the arena Tuesday night.
He gave them a great memory — and the Minnesota Timberwolves a big victory.
Towns converted a go-ahead three-point play with 29 seconds left and the Timberwolves edged the Knicks 112-110.
Towns, who grew up nearby in New Jersey, looked up toward the roof on his first trip to the free throw line, a way of remembering his mother.
His last trip to the line ended up winning the game.
"I told my dad everyone's going to get a chance to have their Madison Square Garden moment and I felt that was for me tonight. That was the biggest moment that I've had in MSG," Towns said. "Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy and I got to silence everybody, so that makes it even better."
Anthony Edwards scored 21 points and Towns had 20 for the Wolves, who won for the sixth time in eight games to level their record at 22-22. D'Angelo Russell added 17 points.
The Knicks were protecting one-point leads when Kemba Walker made 3-pointers with 5:27 and 4:36 remaining, and his third straight made it 107-102 with 3:41 to play.
But the Wolves didn't allow another basket and forced a couple big turnovers.
"I think that was key to turn it around," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "We got a couple steals right there and that led us to easy buckets."
Minnesota got the ball back for the pivotal possession after an instant replay review overturned a call and ruled the ball out of bounds off the Knicks with 48 seconds left. Towns made a strong move and scored while being fouled by Julius Randle, making it 111-109.
Randle was fouled on the other end but made only one free throw, leaving Minnesota ahead by one. Patrick Beverley made one free throw with 19 seconds left and that was it for the scoring.