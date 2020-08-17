The Green Bay Packers’ hopes of developing a championship-caliber defense would get a boost if their two first-round draft picks from last year made major strides in their second seasons. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary couldn’t earn much playing time and safety Darnell Savage Jr. (above) won a starting spot but had to fight through an injury during their rookie seasons. The two former Big Ten players are eager to take a step forward and build on what they learned last year. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)