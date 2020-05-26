In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte, N.C. Even with the status of the upcoming season uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams continue to tinker with their rosters by adding players they hope will help them win — whenever, or if, they actually play. Newton is 31 and five years removed from his AP NFL MVP season, but he has been posting workout videos on Instagram to show he's now healthy. Where he eventually ends up — likely as a backup, at least at first — remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)