The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Oct. 11
Preschool Story time-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Food From the Heart distribution-- 10-11:30 a.m., at Triumphant Life Church 221 2nd Ave NW, Lonsdale. Contact Mary at 744-2749 for more information.
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Saints and Superheroes Breakfast-- 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Immaculate Conception church, 116 Alabama St. SE, Lonsdale. Sponsored by Lonsdale Knights of Columbus, includes a chance for attendees to meet area emergency responders. Kids who dress up as their favorite saint or superhero will be entered to win prize. Cost is $9 for those 13+, and $5 for kids 5 to 12. Free under the age of 4.
Pancakes for Paws-- 8:30 a.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale. Tickets are $9 for adults, $6 for children 4 to 10 and free for 3 and under. Proceeds go to Wee3beasties: Saving the Strays to cover medical treatments and care for the cats and kittens at the shelter.
Veseli Area Lions Club-- 5 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 4949 Washington St., Veseli.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Golden Agers-- 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.