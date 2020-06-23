Today in History - June 23

Arnold Palmer, seeking to regain the U.S. Open golf crown he won in 1960, in playoff match, June 23, 1963 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., wound up with a seven on the 445-yard par eleventh hole and this partly was the reason. His drive found the woods, a second shot from the woods hit a tree and landed behind a tree stump from which he could pitch only a few feet. He finally reached the green and two putted for a seven, three over par. (AP Photo)