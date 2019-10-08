In June 2016, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper stopped this truck at a weigh station on Interstate 94 in Lakeland. Investigators found $78,017 worth of tobacco products inside, according to a Washington County criminal complaint filed against the two men who were in the truck. The men pleaded guilty in May 2017 to felony-level aiding and abetting in the sale of untaxed tobacco. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Department of Revenue\