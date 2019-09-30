WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
Carleton sports
Women's soccer at Hamline, 4 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men's soccer vs. St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Augsburg, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
Carleton sports
Volleyball vs. Martin Luther College, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Owatonna, 6 p.m.
Faribault girls soccer at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Northfield boys soccer at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Northfield volleyball at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Randolph volleyball at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Carleton sports
Men's cross country at UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invite, 4:15 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men's and women's cross country at UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball at University of Northwester, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield football at Winona, 7 p.m.
Randolph football at Medford, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Carleton sports
Women's tennis at Catherine University, TBA
Men's golf at MIAC Championships, TBA, Ridges at Sand Creek
Women's cross country at Dan Huston Invite, 11:30 a.m., Waverly, Iowa
Football at Bethel, 1 p.m.
Men's soccer vs. Macalester, 1 p.m.
Women's soccer vs. Macalester, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball at St. Thomas, 5 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men's golf at MIAC Championships, TBA, Ridges at Sand Creek
Men's soccer at Gustavus, 1 p.m.
Football vs. Hamline, 1 p.m.
Volleyball at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
Women's soccer at Gustavus, 3:30 p.m.
Prep sports
Randolph volleyball at St. Clair Tournament, 9 a.m.
Northfield bowling at Cedarvale Lanes (Eagan), 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
Carleton sports
Men's golf at MIAC Championships, TBA, Ridges at Sand Creek
St. Olaf sports
Men's golf at MIAC Championships, TBA, Ridges at Sand Creek
MONDAY, OCT. 7
Carleton sports
Men's golf at MIAC Championships, TBA, Ridges at Sand Creek
Men's soccer at University of Northwestern, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men's golf at MIAC Championships, TBA, Ridges at Sand Creek
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
St. Olaf sports
Volleyball vs. Crown College, 6 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys soccer Section 1AA tournament, 7 p.m., TBA
Girls soccer Section 1AA tournament, 7 p.m., TBA
Mankato West volleyball at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Randolph volleyball at Leroy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.