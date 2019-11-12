The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its annual volleyball awards Nov. 6.
Saint Benedict right side Hunter Weiss received top honors as MIAC coaches selected the CSB junior as conference Player of the Year. St. Thomas defensive specialist Ellie Meyer was named Defensive Player of the Year and her Tommie teammate Selena Levendoski earned Rookie of the Year honors. St. Thomas head coach Thanh Pham was honored by his peers with MIAC Coach of the Year distinction.
In addition to the individual honors, the 22-member All-Conference team was also announced, along with the 2019 MIAC All-Sportsmanship Team. The All-Conference team and individual awards were nominated by and voted on by the MIAC’s 12 head volleyball coaches, and each program selected one student-athlete for the Sportsmanship Team.
The 22-player All-Conference Team was headlined by eight three-time All-MIAC honorees including Augsburg’s Corrina Evans; Gustavus’ Kate Holtan; Saint Benedict’s Hunter Weiss and Madison Weiss; St. Olaf’s senior Lauren Rewers and junior Lexi Wall; and St. Thomas’ Madie Kroehler and Ellie Meyer.
In addition to Rewers and Wall, other Oles on the all-conference squad include senior Emily Jarnigan and sophomore Katelyn Lannom.
The regular season MIAC champion Tommies led all teams with five All-Conference selections. St. Olaf had four, while Augsburg and Saint Benedict each had three. Bethel, Gustavus, and Saint Mary’s all had two honorees and St. Catherine had one. The 2019 All-Conference Team included six seniors, nine juniors, five sophomores, and two first-year players.