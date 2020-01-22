WASECA — Common Good RSVP connects volunteers age 55 and over with senior members of the community through the Senior Friendship Program, which is a local volunteer-based program in partnership with the Waseca Area Senior Center.
The purpose of the program is to prevent social isolation and provide volunteer companionship and friendship to seniors living independently in their own home. Volunteers typically meet with their senior friend once a week. A volunteer may share in a hobby or activity, go for a walk, or attend a community event together with their senior friend. Volunteers receive supportive benefits, training, and ongoing support through monthly volunteer meetings.
A Senior Friendship Program volunteer recruitment meeting will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Waseca Area Senior Center. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information on volunteering with the Senior Friendship Program, contact Michael Maas at (507) 450-1518.