NEW RICHLAND — The NRHEG girls basketball team won for the third time in four outings with a 65-27 rout of United South Central on Friday night.
The Panthers held the Rebels to just nine points in the first half and sent the visitors to their 11th loss in 12 games.
Sidney Schultz recorded a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Sophie Stork came close with 10 points and nine rebounds. The pair also combined for three assists and four steals. Teammate Faith Nielsen added 14 points and four rebounds.
The Panthers (12-10 overall, 6-6 GC) play again on Tuesday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.