CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Lovie Smith is calm, even chill these days.
And why not? It has been nearly a decade since the Illini were a 20-point favorite against a Big Ten foe, but a one-point comeback win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin and a 24-6 thrashing of Purdue on the road last week have led to some exciting times in Champaign for a once-proud program that has been near the bottom of the standings far too often for its fans in recent years.
Smith knows his team must shake off the magic dust and focus on Saturday’s game, which will be against Rutgers (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten).
“It seems like that (Wisconsin) game was a long time ago,” Smith said. “I know the guys are really excited about it but getting to three Big Ten wins would be huge for our program.”
Rutgers would seem to be a relatively easy mark. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 207-14 so far this season and hasn’t won a road conference game since 2017, when Illinois was the victim. They are coached by tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile after the Scarlet Knights fired coach Chris Ash four games into the season.
Yet Illinois (4-4, 2-3) is not a powerhouse and still needs two wins to lock up a bowl game berth for the first time since 2014.
Campanile knows what his team faces.
“I think they (the Illini) are playing really hard,” he said. “They have got really good speed. They have got talent. You know, they changed a little bit offensively from last year, probably more based on the quarterback than anything.”
That defense
The Scarlet Knights find themselves up against an Illini defense that keeps getting better under Smith’s tutelage. The former NFL head coach best known for his ferocious defenses with the Chicago Bears took over as coordinator a year ago when Hardy Nickerson resigned.
Illinois leads the nation in fumble recoveries (13), is second in forced fumbles (14), second in turnovers gained (19), fourth in defensive touchdowns (3) and ninth in the nation in tackles for loss per game.
“They are entertaining to watch,” Campanile said. “The last two games on defense, they have been pretty dominant and they managed to get the points in the 30s almost every week. Last week they played in a monsoon, so that was tough. I think they are a pretty good team.”
Rutgers offense
Just a few weeks ago, Rutgers was only the second Power Five conference team to be held to one (or fewer) pass yards in a game since 2000. Last week, in a win over Liberty, freshman Johnny Langan rushed for 118 yards on 21 carries, becoming the first Rutgers quarterback to rush for 100-plus yards since 1961. He also threw for a career-high 192 yard, finding wide receivers Eddie Lewis and Isaiah Washington for the first two touchdown passes of his career.
Campanile knows and trusts his quarterback, since Langan played high school football for Campanile in New Jersey.
“The truth is that there’s a major learning curve for (Langan), I mean there’s some really tough defenses coming down the road,” Campanile said. “I’m not certain that we are going to go out and three for 300 yards or something but I do think that the work he’s put in in practice, he’s startling to get those reps.”
Nebraska (4-4)
at Purdue (2-6)
Purdue and Nebraska took time this week to look long and hard at what’s ailing their programs.
Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm emphasized the need to make corrections. Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost challenged his guys to play with more passion.
On Saturday, everyone will find out whose message broke through.
“There comes a time and place when you have to rip some tails, honestly. That’s what we did,” Frost said, explaining the critique was not personal and team captains supported the move. “I still feel like that is what we are missing a little bit, just the guys caring enough to do their job perfect on Saturdays and practice all the time. It is close, but, we can’t do those little things and shoot ourselves in the foot. We are not a good enough team right now.”
Nebraska’s struggles have mystified a fan base hoping to reclaim the glory days.
But since Frost returned to his alma mater last season, the Cornhuskers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) have won only eight games, haven’t been ranked since September and are just 1-7 outside Lincoln. Now, after a 38-31 home loss to Indiana, the Cornhuskers hope to turn things around at Purdue.
The Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4) face a similar plight.
They’ve been without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar (broken left collarbone) and All-American receiver Rondale Moore (left hamstring) since Sept. 28.
In the four games since, Purdue has lost three times and Brohm’s high-scoring offense has scored just 73 points, 18.3 per game. Worse, Purdue now finds itself needing to win its final four games just to become bowl-eligible.
While Brohm knows it won’t be easy for a young team decimated by injuries, he expects a better performance than the one he watched last week in driving rain, a 24-6 loss to Illinois.
“We’ve got to work through this, and I think the only way to do that is to evaluate each performance weekly, make corrections, identify them, talk about them and figure out ways to improve,” Brohm said. “Then you come back and work your tail off to get better and gain confidence to go on the field and play better football. I think our guys will do that.”
Northwestern (1-6)
at Indiana (6-2)
The Indiana Hoosiers are already eligible for a bowl game.
It’s not enough.
With four games remaining, starting Saturday at home against Northwestern, players and coaches insist nothing has changed inside the locker room. They’re still focused, still hungry, still trying to stack victories and rewrite history in what could be a breakthrough season for the program.
“I think right now with how well we’re playing and the confidence that we have, I don’t really envision complacency being too big of an issue,” quarterback Peyton Ramsey said. “I didn’t see it (Monday).”
The more important question might be how the Hoosiers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) respond to last week’s eligibility-clinching win at Nebraska?
In previous years, seemingly significant victories have frequently been followed by deflating losses.
This time could be different.
Indiana is a double-digit favorite over the Wildcats (1-6, 0-5). Since appearing in last season’s conference championship game as the West Division champs, Northwestern has lost seven of nine, five straight and finds itself needing to sweep their last five games just to become bowl-eligible. The Wildcats understand their plight as they seek their first road victory in nearly 12 months.
“We can do math. We know how many games we have left,” defensive end Joe Gaziano said. “We know how many are needed to win to get to a bowl game. We’re excited to play an opponent we haven’t seen before, ready to get after it. Spirits are up. We know what we have to do to get to the postseason and we’re playing a team that’s been playing great ball.”
Indiana has won three straight league games in the same season since for the first time since 1993. They’ve topped the 30-point mark seven times in eight games for the first time in school history. Receiver Whop Philyor is sixth in the Bowl Subdivision with 57 receptions and is the only player in the nation to post three games with at least 10 catches this season.
And all that despite continued uncertainty about who starts at quarterback — Ramsey or the injured Michael Penix Jr., who beat Ramsey for the starting job this summer.
But it hasn’t created a problem for the Hoosiers yet and nobody expects that to change now.
“Last week was last week,” Philyor said. “Northwestern is coming to Bloomington, that’s our main focus right now. We have to get the job done.”
NO. 14 MICHIGAN (6-2) at MARYLAND (3-5)
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The self-doubt that comes with squeezing past Army in double-overtime and losing by three touchdowns to Wisconsin appears to have finally vanished for No. 14 Michigan.
Coach Jim Harbaugh was quite impressed with the numbers on the scoreboard last week, when the Wolverines thrashed then-No. 8 Notre Dame 45-14 . More notable, however, was the confidence Michigan displayed in recording its fifth-largest margin of victory over a top-10 team in school history.
“Probably the thing that stood out to me the most from the ballgame Saturday night was just how much unconditional belief our players had in each other and themselves,” Harbaugh said. “It was like as high as I’ve ever seen it. They knew they would get their own job done and they knew the player next to them would get the job done.”
No exceptions.
“To a man, across the board. Starters and backups. Unconditionally,” Harbaugh declared.
Looking to stay on a roll, the Wolverines (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) face backpedaling Maryland (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday.
Before defeating Notre Dame, Michigan came up short on a comeback bid at Penn State. The Wolverines have won four of five and seem poised to go on a run at least until the regular season finale at home against rival Ohio State.
Michigan seems to have garnered momentum, though Harbaugh isn’t sure if that’s a tangible force in the college football world.
“Albert Einstein, I think he had a formula,” he said. “I don’t have a formula.”
If reverse momentum is a thing, then Maryland has it.
After opening their first season under coach Michael Locksley with two straight victories, the Terrapins have dropped five of six — including a 52-10 drubbing last week at Minnesota.
Some other things to know about the Michigan-Maryland matchup on Saturday: