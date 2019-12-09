In this Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., asks a question on Capitol Hill in Washington. The 2020 election poses a dilemma for conservative Republican voters like Minnesota farmer Jeff Ampe. He likes his incumbent Democratic congressman, Chairman Peterson. He also likes Peterson’s leading GOP challenger, former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach. The 75-year-old Peterson says he won’t decide until January or February whether he’ll seek a 16th term, and Fischbach still must secure the Republican nomination.(AP)