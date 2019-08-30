Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Sep 11
Le Sueur County DFL Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., at The Lake Front, 35032 Clear Lake Lane, Le Center.
Red Cross Blood Donation — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Roundbank, 1100 1st St. NE, New Prague.
Grief Support Group for Women — 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Henderson City Council — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Tuesday, Sep 10
AA and Al-Anon — 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star — 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Le Sueur Rotary Club — 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Monday, Sep 09
T.O.P.S. — 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Quilting — 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study — 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon — 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Le Sueur City Council — 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Sep 08
Game Day — 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Saturday, Sep 07
Saturday Night Ribs — 5 p.m., The 300 Club, 504 N. Main, Le Sueur. Ribs, fries, and a corn muffin for $12.99.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Friday, Sep 06
God Wants You Well Bible Study — 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Closed AA — 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Thursday, Sep 05
Le Sueur Saddle Club — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.
Knights of Columbus — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter — 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.