Lincoln School - Faribault

Lincoln School, Faribault. This building was located on the current school property, with the current building just to its south. This building was later razed. Anyone with more information about this school, its construction and when it was bulldozed is asked to email editor@faribault.com. (Image from Brian Schmidt's collection of postcards)

