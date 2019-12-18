Rice County is looking for local employers interested in launching employee wellness plans or those with existing plans beef up their efforts.
With support from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP), Rice County Public Health will once again hold a Workplace Wellness Collaborative program beginning in January. Last year’s collaborative was a striking success, with participation from 18 individuals representing 15 Rice County workplaces. A survey of 2019 collaborative participants found that nearly 90% of them believed it advanced workplace wellness efforts.
The program went so well that Rice County SHIP Coordinator Josh Ramaker says the county plans to provide training on a yearly basis. Thanks to funding from SHIP, the training is free for both public and private employers of all sizes.
Last year, the group met on a quarterly basis to discuss employee wellness efforts. At each session, the discussion was focused on one of four core areas: healthy eating practices, encouraging activity at work, breastfeeding at work and tobacco prevention.
Healthier employees are more productive employees, and to help employees make healthier choices in each of those four areas, members of the group had the opportunity to work with public health experts.
In addition to Ramaker and Rice County Public Health officials, guest speakers are sometimes invited to the sessions to discuss health issues. Participating employers can also get free ongoing consultation and other resources to ensure success.
Ramaker said that needed change can come in the form of policy changes, systemic changes, such as replacing unhealthy foods in a snack machine with healthier ones, or environmental changes, such as installing a bike rack to encourage bicycling. All in all, Ramaker says there’s no shortage of ways for employers to help their employees improve their health and wellness.
Northfield Interim City Planner Mikayla Schmidt said that City Hall is among the workplaces that have made significant changes.
One major priority for the city has been to make its workplace more accommodating for new mothers. A small space was created in City Hall for women to breastfeed their children in private, if they need to.
“It's been a really nice addition,” Schmidt said. “Josh is a great asset, and he helped lead us through that process.”
The city will participate again in the Wellness Program, but as part of an “alumni group.” The new group is designed to help employers that attended the first session build off of what they worked on this year and continue to make strides.
“The state has created a very nice program,” said Schmit. “We’re glad that we can participate.”