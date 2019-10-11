The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Oct. 17
St. Olaf Lyric Theater Production: Into the Woods-- 8-10 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Oct. 18
St. Olaf Lyric Theater Production: Into the Woods-- 8-10 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Oct. 19
St. Olaf Lyric Theater Production: Into the Woods-- 2-4 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
St. Olaf Lyric Theater Production: Into the Woods-- 8-10 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Free Family Matinee Saturday-- 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Free snacks and movies, rated G or PG. See lonsdale.lib.mn.us for titles.
Sunday, Oct. 20
St. Olaf Orchestra Tour Home Concert-- 3:30-5:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Steven Amundson, conductor. Sarah Gardner, gardners@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3179.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, applesauce, cinnamon roll
St. Olaf Chapel Choir Concert-- 7:30-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. The St. Olaf Chapel Choir will present a concert under the direction of Tesfa Wondemagegnehu. Sarah Gardner, gardners@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3179.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Suicide Grief Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.