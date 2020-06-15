Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament had been canceled. The Big Ten has created a voter registration initiative to go along with its Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. The conference hopes its 14 schools and thousands of student-athletes can leverage their platform to spur social change. Warren said the announcement of the voting initiative finalizes plans that have been in the works since February. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)