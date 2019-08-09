Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, even if he has to compete to get on the field. A source close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.” (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)