Friday, June 26
Virtual Learning: Talking with Trees (ages 4-14)• 10-11 a.m., Online via Google Meet. Ages: 5 to 14 years old. Take a virtual walk through our "Big Woods" at River Bend, learn how to identify trees, how humans use trees and what animals use trees as homes. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, free for members.
Saturday, June 27
Story Adventures on Facebook Live• 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Join a staffer or volunteer for "River Bend Nature Center Summer Story Adventures." Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Monday, June 29
Goodhue County Soil & Water Conservation District Virtual Conference Call• 7 p.m., Goodhue County Soil & Water Conservation District 104, East Third Ave., Goodhue. Community discussion about conservation priorities in the region. Contact Delane at dkrier@goodhueswcd or 651-923-5286 to RSVP and for login information to the virtual conference call.