A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials announced Saturday. Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 441, up from 398 the day before.
Regionally, cases continue to grow at a relatively moderate pace. Le Sueur County tops the south central Minnesota list with 11 confirmed cases. Rice County now has three confirmed cases; Steele County five; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County two; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County seven; and Scott County eight.
Further details on the fifth patient who died were not immediately available. The previous four deaths in Minnesota were people in their 80s, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday afternoon. Three had been living in group care facilities. Two have died in Ramsey County, one in Hennepin County and one in Martin County.
State and private labs in Minnesota have now tested more than 16,000 people, an increase of more than 14,000 on Friday.
Thirty people with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Saturday, down from 34 on Friday. Authorities said 220 people who had COVID-19 have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.
COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 41 counties across the state, with Hubbard County seeing its first confirmed case in Saturday's report from the state Department of Health.
Hennepin County has the most cases of any county in Minnesota, with 141, followed by Olmsted and Ramsey at 34 cases each, and Dakota with 28.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, went into effect overnight and will remain in place until April 10.
Find more details on what the order includes and how it will affect your day-to-day activities here.
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington issued a statement Friday, saying he had spoken with local law enforcement officials about the stay-at-home order. In a letter to law enforcement agencies across the state, he wrote that agencies should "seek to educate instead of taking an enforcement approach. We believe that officers can address any complaints of violations of the (executive order) on a case-by-case basis, beginning with an educational discussion rather than an enforcement action.”
Walz said Friday that the state has 1,268 adult ventilators on hand for intensive care cases and is working to secure more, believing they will be needed.
The new numbers on cases and deaths come as officials continue to call on Minnesotans to stay home to help slow the disease’s spread. Restaurants remain takeout-only; public school buildings are shuttered now until early May.
Rosedale, Burnsville and HarMar malls are expected to close over the weekend. The Mall of America is already closed.
Authorities said they would close vehicle services offices at the end of business Friday through April 10 to comply with Walz’s order. The state will extend expiration dates for licenses and permits set to expire in this period. Vehicle registration can be renewed online or by mail.
Also on Friday, state emergency management director Joe Kelly asked Minnesotans not to call 911 with general coronavirus questions and instead contact the state hotline at (651) 201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some 911 centers were being inundated with coronavirus calls, he said.
Around Minnesota
Digi-Key says it’s poised to help make ventilators
A northwestern Minnesota electronics distributor says it has the parts to help make thousands of low-cost ventilators to help meet an expected surge of patients desperately ill with COVID-19.
Digi-Key in Thief River Falls is partnering with the University of Minnesota on a low-cost, easy to build substitute for ventilators that will help hospital patients with the most difficulty breathing. The university built a prototype and Digi-Key has a computer-controlled motor that can make it run.
The university and the company are looking for more manufacturing and supply partners and federal approval in what state officials say may be a race against time as the coronavirus spreads and the need for critical care outstrips available hospital beds and life saving equipment.
— Tim Nelson | MPR News
2 Minneapolis Red Cross workers quarantining after symptoms
The American Red Cross Minnesota said Friday that two of its Minneapolis blood donation center employees recently became ill with coronavirus symptoms.
The two workers experiencing the symptoms are self-quarantining at home; they both passed temperature screenings March 17 when they last worked, said local Red Cross spokesperson Sue Thesenga.
Four other employees who worked closely with the pair are also self-quarantining as a precaution, Thesenga said, adding that the Red Cross shut down and thoroughly cleaned the Minneapolis donation center, which reopened Wednesday.
The organization said it notified 19 donors of the situation and none have reported falling ill.
Regional Red Cross officials say they've had to cancel more than 300 blood drives in Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas since the coronavirus outbreak. Still, they continue to ask for blood donations.
Memorial Blood Centers, a Minnesota-based, independent nonprofit, says thanks to strong donations and the cancellation of elective surgeries, blood supplies are currently adequate, but they too are encouraging donations.
— Mark Zdechlik | MPR News
North Dakota reports first death linked to COVID-19
North Dakota health officials Friday reported the first confirmed death of a North Dakota resident due to COVID-19 — a man in his 90s from Cass County, home to Fargo, who had underlying health conditions and acquired the disease through community spread, meaning the source of infection was unknown, authorities said.
— MPR News staff