The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank — 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Learn what kind of referrals will help you grow. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Lunch and Learn• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Carrie Jennings from the Freshwater Society. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $12, $10 members.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up — Co-Ed — Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Senior Recital• 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. BM trumpet performance major, Andrew Gonzalez, with organist Sarah Palmer.
Diving Camp — Grades seven — 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center.
Friday, Jan. 17
Senior Voice Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Senior vocal music education majors Emma Bergman (mezzo) and Felisa Armitage (mezzo),with pianist Kaitlyn Clawson.
Faculty Recital• 8:15-9:45 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Featuring Catherine Ramirez, flute, and Christopher Atzinger, piano.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Free Family Matinee Saturday• 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Free snacks and movies, rated G or PG. See lonsdale.lib.mn.us for titles.
Sunday, Jan 19
Viewing of “Singin’ in the Grain” A Minnesota Czech Story• 2-4 p.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery.$8.
Monday, Jan. 20
School’s Out Adventure Days: Winter Survival• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn the art of fire and shelter building. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $50/child, $40/member child.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Diving Camp — Grades seven — 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Learn to Ski• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Beginners are encouraged. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $15/person, $10/member.
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Anne Amen, trumpet.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Diving Camp — Grades 7 to 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.