SIZZLING ON ICE: Huskies lead from start-to-finish in pivotal 4-1 victory over Farmington

This one was big.
Asserting itself in the opening period and never relenting, the Owatonna boys hockey team engineered perhaps its finest overall performance of the season on Tuesday night and secured a crucial 4-1 victory over Farmington at the Four Seasons Centre.
Though the Section 1-AA tournament might seem like an eternity from now, reality paints a very different picture. There is officially less than a month remaining in the regular season and time is running out for teams to make a move and secure one of the coveted top-four seeds in the nine-team bracket.
Bottom line, Tuesday’s outcome will loom large when determining the seeds for the annual tournament starting on Feb. 18.
BIG PICTURE
The victory moves Owatonna to 11-3 overall, and more importantly, 4-1 against sectional opponents. Coming into the matchup, the Tigers owned the better QRF ranking (No. 23 compared to No. 27) and stood one spot ahead of the Huskies in the unofficial section standings.
That, however, is about to change.
Owatonna will undoubtedly jump ahead of Farmington and slide directly behind Hastings when the section ladder is updated. Like the Huskies, the Raiders boast an 11-3 overall record and have played a number of the same teams, including Tartan, Apple Valley, Rochester Mayo and South St. Paul. Hastings is 4-0 against the foursome while OHS is 3-1, so there is at least a solid foundation when comparing the two teams that reside in different conferences.
It should also be noted that Owatonna hosts the Raiders to cap the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 15.
ONE THE ICE
Zach Kubicek shouldered the heaviest offensive load for the Huskies and posted his second hat trick of the season.
With the ice still shiny and the fans still settling into their seats, Kubicek got the Huskies on the board, scoring the first of his three goals just 33 seconds after the opening face-off. Later in the first period, the senior cashed in on a power play and registered the game-winning goal on an assist from Casey Johnson at the 8:21-mark.
Remaining sharp against Farmington’s well-balanced offensive attack, the Huskies sustained the high level of play that helped them generate the early lead and jumped ahead 3-0 when Dom Valento rifled a slap shot from high on the right side that sizzled just above Dylan Modjeski’s stick side and into the back of the net less than a minute into the second period.
Roughly five minutes into the third, OHS caught the Tigers off-guard and converted a short-handed goal that essentially iced the game at the 11:41-mark.
With his offense taking full advantage of the few opportunities it had — burying four goals on just 15 shots — Owatonna goalie Zach Wiese did his part by keeping the Tigers scoreless for more than 45 minutes, allowing his only goal with OHS leading 4-0 at the 12:50-mark of the third period.
Johnson led the Huskies with two assists, teaming up with Tanner Stendel to help set up Kubicek’s game-opening goal early in the first period.
NOTES
Farmington finished 0-for-6 on the power play and was whistled for eight infractions and spent a total of 27 minutes in the box…Owatonna was called for six penalties for 12 minutes…The Huskies’ final two goals were unassisted…Carson Blasing scored the Tigers’ lone goal.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna has two more games remaining this week, starting with a long trip to Red Wing (5-10 overall, 1-4 Big Nine) on Thursday night before hosting rival Faribault on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Falcons are 10-3-2 overall and 3-2-2 in conference, but stand well outside the top 25 in Class A.
The Huskies matchup against the Wingers offers a unique opportunity to secure four huge points in the conference standings as it is the only meeting between the teams this season.
Mankato West earned four points with a 9-0 shutout of Austin on Tuesday and jumped one spot ahead of Owatonna (14 points) into third place in the Big Nine Conference with 16 points. Rochester Century stands in second with 18 and Northfield in first with 20.
Owatonna 4, Farmington 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Zach Kubicek (Casey Johnson, Tanner Stendel), 0:33
O—Kubicek (Johnson), 8:21, PP
SECOND PERIOD
O—Dom Valento, 0:55
THIRD PERIOD
O—Kubicek, 11:41, SH
F—Carson Blasing (Dylan Dodson), 12:50
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (15 saves)