Thursday, Jan. 23
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Faculty Recital• 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. David Hagedorn, percussion.
Friday, Jan. 24
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Homeschool Science Day: Winter Birds• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $10/student, $8/member.
Homeschool Science Day: Snowshoeing and Kicksledding• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $10/student, $8/member.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Learn to Ski• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $15/person, $10/member.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Faculty/Guest Recital• 3:15-4:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. David Carter, cello, and Esther Wang, fortepiano.
Monday, Jan. 27
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Adult Book Group 1• 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club• 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Learn to Ski• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $15/person, $10/member.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.