A food drive for the Community Action Food Shelf on Sunday netted more than 6,600 pounds of food from more than 140 cars/bikers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was amazing,” said CAC Program Director Anika Rychner. “I would say it’s a huge success.”
The event was a different take on the annual Northfield Area Fire Department food drive, and organizers intended to raise food for those in need during the pandemic.
“This was a really easy, fun, safe way to do that,” Rychner said.
The Food Shelf accepted non-perishable food within two years of the best-by dates. Most requested items were shelf-stable proteins, fruits and vegetables, cooking items, grains and donations.
Northfielder Nancy Hegland dropped off canned goods, including tomato-based products and tuna.
“Protein provides a good source of nutrition and it gives a good basis if you’re not able to get some other things,” she said.
“It’s really important for me to be able to give back, and also we are able to do that and some aren’t. And so that’s a piece that’s really important to me, that we are able to give the resources that we can to others at this time when they may be really struggling.”
Fellow Northfielder Susan Weinbeck also donated to the CAC Food Shelf.
“There’s so many people struggling, and whatever we can do as a community, we’re happy to do,” she said.
“It takes a community. If everyone can chip in a little, it can make a big difference.”
Additional donations
A fundraiser led by Sterling Pharmacy, which has one location in Northfield, will benefit the CAC. The fundraiser, which ran through Tuesday, had $1,150 in pledges as of Tuesday morning. Whatever is raised from donors at at Sterling locations will be matched up to $20,000 by the Astrup Family Foundation. The goal in Northfield was to raise $1,000.
"The impact of COVID-19 is unprecedented. People are sick, scared, out of work, out of school, and in need of support from their communities," read a post on its Facebook page. "Our Sterling Pharmacy family works hard every day to provide support for one basic need—health—but right now, we need to go a step further. We want to help fill the food shelves in all Sterling Pharmacy communities to make sure our patients and communities have what they need to weather this storm."