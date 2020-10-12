Faribault volleyball vs. Albert Lea
The Faribault volleyball team picked up its first win of the season in resounding fashing Saturday afternoon, when it trounced Albert Lea (0-2) 25-18, 15-12, 25-15.
The offense for the Falcons (1-1) was spread out throughout the afternoon, with Isabel Herds notching a team-high six kills, Meghan Swanson and Bennett Wolff both collecting four, and Maggie Leichtnam and Patyton Evenstad each finishing with a pair of kills.
Evenstad dished out 11 assists, while Wolff distributed nine assists, and Swanson, Evenstad and Olivia Bauer all lined a pair of aces each.
The effort defensively was equally spread out, with Hann Cunniff recording a team-high 10 digs, Evenstad and Payton Ross both finishing with nine digs, Clara Malecha posting three and Swanson helping out with a pair of digs.
Faribault will be back on the court Tuesday night at home against Rochester John Marshall (0-1).
BA football vs. Randolph
The Bethlehem Academy defense was able to limit Randolph to only 201 yards of total offense on Saturday afternoon at Bruce Smith Field, but the Rockets were still able to notch a 20-7 victory against the Cardinals.
Bethlehem Academy notched only 209 yards of total offense itself, and had a drive end at the Randolph 3-yard line following a fumble.
The Rockets surged to a 6-0 lead with nine minutes, 46 seconds left in the second quarter, when Jacob Weckop tossed a 6-yard pass to Tyson Cooreman and the two-point rush attempt by Mack Swanson failed.
Then, with 1:40 remaining in the first half, Swanson was able to notch a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Weckop ran in the two-point conversion to push Randolph’s lead to 14-0. The Cardinals were able to answer, however, with Bo Dienst’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Brady Strodtman on the final play of the half to trim the deficit to 14-7 after Elliot Smith’s extra-point attempt was good.
Weckop scored the only touchdown of the second half with a 7-yard scamper to extend Randolph’s advantage to 20-6.
For Bethlehem Academy, Dienst completed 6 of 15 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On the ground, Strodtman led the way with 98 yards on 18 carries while Jason Shuda added 30 yards on six carries.
Strodtman provided the bulk of the receiving yardage, with his four receptions adding 66 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Linnemann caught a pass for 19 yards, and Aiden Tobin finished with one reception for 28 yards.
Defensively, Riley Kangas racked up a team-high 10 tackles.