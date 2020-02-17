For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team has claimed a share of the Gopher Conference championship. The Bucs clinched a share of the conference title thanks to their convincing 59-27 win over United South Central on Friday night.
WEM (21-4 overall, 12-2 Gopher Conference) ended up splitting the conference championship with reigning champion Medford (21-4, 12-2 Gopher Conference), as the Tigers outlasted Class A No. 8 Blooming Prairie 61-51 on Friday.
“It feels great to accomplish the first of our goals by winning a share of the conference title,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “The girls have worked very hard to get to where we are, so it’s great seeing them rewarded for that.”
The Class A No. 7 Bucs overcame a slow start and surged to a 34-15 lead at the half, then held USC to just 12 points in the second half.
Toryn Richards had one of her best games of the season with 21 points and five rebounds, while Brielle Bartelt and Kylie Pittmann each tallied 12 points. Pittmann also grabbed five rebounds and had four assists, while Bartelt contributed five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Ellie Ready and Addie Taylor chipped in three points each, while Lindsay Condon, Alison Rients, Trista Hering and Payten Polzin scored two points apiece. Condon also pulled in four rebounds and Rients and Hering each grabbed three, with Rients contributing three assists as well.
The Bucs won the Gopher Conference championship outright four years ago when they went 25-4 overall and a perfect 12-0 in conference play.
WEM will conclude its regular season with a non-conference game at Norwood-Young America (9-16) on Tuesday.
Added Kaus, “We’re ready to finish up the regular season strong and then head into the playoffs.”
WEM boys breeze past USC
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team remained white hot as it heads into the final stretch of the regular season, as the Bucs crushed United South Central 92-63 on Friday.
The Class A No. 5 Bucs built a 42-24 lead going into halftime and upped their offensive production in the second half, tallying an additional 50 points over the final 18 minutes of the game.
Zack Sticken led the way with 21 points, but what’s more impressive is that he was a perfect 7-for-7 in the game, with all seven baskets coming from outside the arc.
Domanik Paulson tallied 20 points, Grant McBroom finished with 19, Cole Kokoschke scored 17, Nick LeMeiux chipped in six, Brady Nutter finished with five, Matthew VanHoubt contributed four and Dylan Androli added two.
WEM (22-1 overall, 13-0 Gopher Conference) is set to host Class AA No. 7 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (22-2) on Tuesday. The Bucs will then take on non-conference foe Belle Plaine (12-9) on Thursday before wrapping up their regular season at home against Bethlehem Academy (1-23, 0-13 Gopher Conference) on Friday.
Owatonna girls basketball tops Faribault
The Faribault girls basketball team turned in a valiant effort on Friday against the Owatonna Huskies, with the Falcons playing pretty solid defense. Unfortunately for Faribault, Owatonna’s defense was even better, and the Huskies held on for a 46-37 win.
The loss was Faribault’s third in a row, and Friday’s game was also the final home game of the season for the Falcons, as their last three games are on the road this week. After playing Rochester John Marshall (14-9 overall, 12-7 Big 9 Conference) on Monday night, the Falcons (1-22, 1-18 Big 9) will close the regular season with games Tuesday at Mankato West (17-7, 15-5 Big 9) on Tuesday and Friday at Northfield (6-18, 6-14 Big 9).
The Falcons saw balanced production from their offense Friday. Kelsie Demars and Kylie Petricka led the team with eight points apiece, Maryn Hart and Otaifo Esenabhalu each scored six, Ellie Hunt tallied five and Meghan Swanson finished with four.
Hayfield boys hurry past BA
Hayfield boys basketball built an 18-point lead going into halftime Friday at Bethlehem Academy, and their defense played even better in the second half as they pulled away for an 83-50 victory.
Despite the loss, Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager felt the Cardinals actually played a pretty good ballgame.
“I don’t feel like the score is a true reflection of how we played,” Hager said. “Our zone protected the inside and the boys adjusted well to the sets Hayfield runs. Hayfield got hot from 3 and our zone is designed to make them shoot outside. We just needed some better close outs to disrupt their vision, but I thought the boys did a nice job reading their defense.”
Offensively, though, BA simply couldn’t keep up Hayfield, as the Vikings drained 16 3-pointers and shot 46% overall. The Cards shot 38% in the game but also turned the ball over 18 times, while Hayfield committed just eight turnovers.
Kade Robb paced the BA offense with 16 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Bo Dienst scored 12 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers.
Jack Jandro chipped in six points and four rebounds, Charlie King tallied five points and Elliot Smith finished with seven rebounds and two assists.
Jack Ernste, JJ Malecha, Justin Simones and Ben Cohen each scored two points, with Malecha also contributing five assists, while Simones grabbed five rebounds.
Cohen and Sam Jandro finished with two blocks apiece, Brad Sartor contributed two assists and Mitchell Schuenke chipped in one point.
The Cardinals (1-23 overall, 0-13 Gopher Conference) will close their regular season with a road game at Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (22-1, 13-0 Gopher Conference) on Friday.
BA girls basketball edged vs. Hayfield
Bethlehem Academy had Hayfield right where it wanted when halftime rolled around on Friday, as the Cards had a four-point lead. The Vikings did just enough, though, in the second half to turn the tide and escape with a 33-30 home victory.
As a result, the Cardinals’ regular season came to an end with their seventh consecutive defeat. Had Bethlehem Academy been able to hold on for the win, it would have unquestionably been the Cardinals’ biggest win of the season, especially given the fact that Hayfield upset Class A No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Waterville just two weeks ago.
The Cardinals held the Vikings to their second lowest point total of the season and played much better against them the second time around, as Hayfield had easily dispatched BA by a score of 47-18 back on Jan. 14. But the Vikings shot just 28% Friday night and missed 10 free throws, which allowed the Cards to stay in the game, even after Hayfield had taken the lead in the second half.
Ultimately, the Cards came up just short, which put a damper on Kate Trump’s nice night, as she paced the team with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Lindsay Hanson chipped in six points and 11 rebounds, and Mercedes Huerta also scored six to go along with her three rebounds and two steals.
Reagan Kangas finished with three points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals, while Malia Hunt and Brooke Johnson each chipped in two, with Johnson also grabbing five rebounds.
The Cardinals finish the regular season with an overall record of 6-20 and a 1-13 record in the Gopher Conference.