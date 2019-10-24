The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Open skate-- 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. $3 skate rentals.
Liver & onions meal at the Legion-- 5-7 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Liver and onions or hamburger steak with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar and dessert.$8 per meal .
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Fall Festival Bats, Bones, & Bonfires-- 4-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Smokin' O's BBQ and El Jefe food trucks, naturalist presentations,illuminated trail walk after dark. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$7/person, $5/member. https://rbnc.org/halloween-2.
Rock and roll the night away-- 7-11 p.m., Waseca American Legion, 700 S. State St. Rock the night away at the Halloween Dance, with the "Buck Hollow" band. Prizes awarded for the best costumes. Sharon Dixon, 507-334-4178.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Omelet Breakfast-- 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Fall Festival-- 5 p.m., Christ the King Church, 205 2nd Ave. NW, Medford. Pork loin dinner from 5 -7 p.m. $12 for adults $5 for kids 7 & under. for tickets, call Kathy at 507-456-8217. Quilt raffle, Christmas greenery, crafts and baked goods available for purchase.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate-- 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Monday, Oct. 28
Annual membership dinner for American Legion Post 43 and Auxiliary Unit 43-- 5 p.m. social and 6 p.m. dinner, Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. $10 meal for guests
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Faribault High School Class of 1959-- 5 p.m., The Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Place, Faribault. The FHS Class of 1959 will meet for its monthly get together. Diane Donkers Olson, jerdiolson@gmail.com, 507-330-0270.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Synod Invitation from Divine Mercy-- 6 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. People from anywhere in Archdiocese welcome.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Lasagna, French bread, lettuce salad, fruit, Birthday cake
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, players encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Chicken Dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
St. Olaf Artist in Residence Talk by Jake Heggie-- 11:30-12:30 a.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Nov. 01
Sen. Tina Smith seeks young Minnesotans interested in attending a U.S. Service Academy-- See smith.senate.gov/content/academy-nominations for more information on requirements.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion Steak Supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Steak and other menu items, all with salad bar. Linda Claeson.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.