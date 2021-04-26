Last week, the Senate passed its transportation budget bill without any increase to the gas tax and without provisions instating a mileage tax.
So why do they continue to come up in discussion every year?
This session, the House proposed a 5 cent gas tax increase that may seem small to some but could be damaging to the financial recovery of others. When you get through the weeds of it all, the gas tax is regressive and makes those of lower income pay more than those in a higher economic status. For instance, it goes after the poorest Minnesotans who can only afford older vehicles with poorer gas mileage and not new electric vehicles that would not contribute to the tax. Additionally, Minnesota businesses that are already struggling to recover from forced closures due to the pandemic say a proposed gas tax could potentially drive them out into surrounding states that have lower taxes.
Similar to the gas tax, mileage tax provisions are substantial government overreach. The government should not be tracking how much a citizen drives or where they choose to go. Once again, the state goes after lower-income and rural Minnesotans. Those who live in rural areas typically have to drive further for work, thus accumulating more mileage to tax. Essentially it targets those who live outside the Twin Cities who don’t have the same access to other means of transportation. Furthermore, we shouldn’t be adding special taxes on the people we need to be helping the most.
After breaking down the bureaucracy of it all, it doesn’t make sense to add additional taxes when there are other ways we can and should be funding our infrastructure. Even when we see a surplus each year, we also see new unnecessary tax ideas brought to the table. We’ve argued that we should not be increasing the taxes for people who are already paying their fair share and instead make electric vehicle owners (who are only paying 33% of the amount gas owners are paying) contribute to the pool as well. We need to bump this up to 100% for transportation purposes rather than the current amount, which is 49% and goes down every year. Additionally, we should be taking the auto parts sales tax for transportation purposes instead of having it go to the general fund.
The glaring issue we continue to see over and over is transportation funding not being put toward transportation. Rather we see more $9 million wayside rest areas and new department buildings instead of desperately needed new roads and bridges. We need to be focusing on policy that will aid in fully reengaging our economic engine as a state, not adding more provisions that will keep Minnesotans under the government’s thumb.