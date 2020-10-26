A trio of individual victories, in addition to top-five finishes in all three relays, helped the Faribault girls swimming and diving team finish seventh at Friday night's Section 1A meet.
Mankato West won the section with 344 points and narrowly beat Mankato East's total of 335. Both the Scarlets and Cougars shared a pool Friday with the Falcons, who were one of the three pod hosts for the section meet.
Red Wing finished third with 302 points, ahead of Winona (237), Simley (235), St. Peter (202), Faribault (186), Austin (164), Albert Lea (126) and Tri-City United (68).
"We had a great section meet and our end of the season time drops from our taper ended up with 90% best times," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "Sixty percent is considered to be a good taper and we exceeded that by 30%! The girls swam great and it was a great taper."
Winning for the Falcons were senior Abby Larson in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, and senior Verity Wray-Raabolle, whose time of 58.04 seconds in the 100 backstroke was not only the fastest in the section, but only .08 seconds off a pool record.
Wray-Raabolle also sped to third in the 50 freestyle and was only .18 seconds behind first-place Molly Sheehan from Austin.
The 200 medley relay team of Verity Wray-Raabolle, senior Kayla Kenow, freshman Bennett Wray-Raabolle and senior Grace Rechtzigel started off the night by finishing in third place.
Later on, the 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Ava Nelson, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, senior McKenzie Gehrke and Larson sprinted to fifth place, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Nelson, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Larson closed the meet with a second-place finish.
Also scoring in the meet for Faribault was the combination of Bennett Wray-Raabolle and Nelson finishing 15th and 16th in the 100 freestyle, and Kenow motoring to sixth place in the 100 breaststroke.
"The girls, with everything that has been going on, did a fantastic job," Fuller said. "They could have gotten frustrated and given up on the season, but they didn't and they swam a great section meet at the end of the season. I am really proud of what they were able to accomplish."
Fuller credits his seniors — Gehrke, Kenow, Larson, Rechtzigel, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Amarissa Bednar — with leading the Falcons through the turbulent season and into a successful section meet.