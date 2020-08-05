Local student Abigayle Wishy of Owatonna received a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in May. She is the daughter of Todd and Kris Wishy.
Local student graduates from Saint Mary's University
- Allison Miller
-
- Updated
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
Around the Web
- WISE Ventures Esports Expands, Introduces Team "Version1" to Rocket League Championship Series Season X
- 'Big Ten United': Football players share list of demands for upcoming season
- Watch Now: Mason City COVID-19 press conference
- Elemend Health LLC Introduces Nutritional Supplements for Gut Health and Immune Support