Boys Hockey
Owatonna 5, Winona 2
The Huskies (6-1-1 overall, 6-1-1 Big 9 Conference) picked up another win Thursday night, overwhelming the Winhawks with their explosive offensive attack.
Winona got on the board first with a goal approximately four minutes into the game. But their lead wouldn't even last two minutes as Tanner Stendel would respond with two goals in quick succession. Aaron Bangs, Casey Johnson, and Zach Kubicek added goals as the game progressed, putting it out of reach for Winona; the Winhawks would score with less than 10 seconds remaining in the third period.
Owatonna is now tied with Mankato West for second place in the Big 9 with 13 points, one point behind 7-1 Mankato East.
The Huskies will be back on the ice on Thursday, Feb. 18 when they take on perhaps the top Class 1A team in the state in Gentry Academy (7-0); the Stars have outscored opponents 65-7 on the season. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.
Boys swimming and diving
Northfield 92, Faribault 72
Faribault sophomore Chriztopher Ferris soared to a win in the 1-meter diving competition by less than two points, and senior Tanner Longshore was narrowly out-touched (virtually) for first place in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles Thursday night in a dual meet against Northfield, which won 92-72.
Ferris accounted for the only event win for the Falcons, although Longshore sped to second in the 50 freestyle 1.07 seconds out of first and was even closer to first in the 100 freestyle, where he finished second by only 3.5 tenths of a second.
Freshman Elliot Daschner also finished fifth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Faribault will be back in the pool Thursday, Feb. 18, for a virtual dual meet against Mankato East.
"We are feeling really good about our season as we continue to improve every meet," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "We are looking forward to our last two virtual dual meets in addition to our Big 9 and Section meets which will be in person. The guys have a great attitude and it shows in their practices and meets."
Mankato East/Loyola 96, Owatonna 84
The Huskies claimed four events within the friendly — and warm — confines of Owatonna Middle School during their loss to the Cougars Thursday evening.
Freshman Matthew Larson continued his strong season, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.76.
Owatonna took three of the top four spots during the 1-meter dive, with senior Jacob Fast (203.15) earning top honors; freshmen Henry Hilgendorf (114.85) and Ethan Peterson (112.45) took third and fourth, respectively.
Sophomore Ryan Peterson (59.98) won the 100-yard butterfly event and headed up the Huskies 200-yard freestyle relay team — consisting of senior Trace Walderon, Larson, and freshman Carter Quam — which won the event with a time of 1:39.55.
Rochester Mayo 99, Owatonna 84
Larson won the 200-yard freestyle swim with a time of 2:03.14, edging out Rochester's Anthony Presnall by 0:00.17; Senior Ethan Engels finished third overall.
Owatonna swept the 1-meter dive event with Fast (170.32) taking the top spot, followed by Peterson (120.30) and Hilgendorf (118.50).
Quam just missed winning the 50-yard freestyle swim, losing by 0.61 seconds to Logan Atkinson of Rochester. Engels also secured a second-place finish during the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.68 seconds.
Wrestling
Goodhue 68, WEM/JWP 10
The Buccaneers fell to a good Wildcats team (12-3) Thursday evening.
Earning wins for WEM/JWP were Carson Petty (106) by 8-0 major decision and Kurtis Crosby (182) by fall.
Medford 54, WEM/JWP 20
The Tigers came out on top in their battle with the Buccaneers Thursday evening, winning eight matches by fall.
WEM/JWP's Petty (106) opened the dual with a win by technical fall earning five points; it was his second victory of the night.
However, Medford would take 48 of the next 54 points — their only loss coming by way of forfeit in the 132-lb weight-class bout — with wins by Tommy Elwood (113), Jack Meyer (120), Kaden Harfmann (126), Kael Neumann (138), Preston McCarty (145), Garron Hoffman (152), Tate Hermes (160), and Josiah Hedensten (170). Gavin Hermes (285) would also pick up a win for the Tigers to end the dual.
Like Petty, Crosby (182) would also come out victorious his second match of the night, winning by 9-2 decision.