State health officials on Monday reported another jump in COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and intensive care cases climbed and three more people died.
The Monday numbers continued a pattern of rising new case counts even as deaths remained in single-digits.
While current hospitalizations (320) remain far lower than their late-May peak, they’ve shown an upward swing the past few weeks. The newest counts mark the eleventh consecutive day with 300 or more people still hospitalized, the first time that’s happened since late June.
The number of people hospitalized and needing intensive care also rose to 159.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 1,038, including eight deaths. Blue Earth County is next with 927 confirmed and five deaths, while Steele County has 351 confirmed and two deaths. Le Sueur County has 224 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 342 confirmed and 13 deaths; Waseca County 149 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 197 confirmed and nine deaths; Brown County 89 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 84 confirmed and two deaths.
The newest numbers follow a weekend that saw a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases.
Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health included 924 additional confirmed cases — the greatest daily total of the pandemic so far in the state. Wisconsin also set a daily record on Saturday with 1,165 new cases.
Minnesota saw another 806 cases in Sunday’s report, still ahead of the recent daily average, as the daily number of completed tests exceeded 20,000.
Of the 61,516 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, about 88 percent of those diagnosed have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Four more people died, bringing the total to 1,660 since the pandemic began. Among those who’ve died, about 76 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
Cases bubble up across age brackets, up north
Worries remain about the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable people.
The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.
Regionally, the Twin Cities and its suburbs have been driving the counts of newly reported cases. But the disease is present in all parts of the state, including the north, which had largely avoided the outbreak until recently.
Many of the state’s fastest-growing outbreaks relative to population are in northern Minnesota.
Meatpacking operations had been hot spots for big outbreaks in southwest, west-central and central Minnesota earlier in the pandemic, but new cases have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Grand Portage reports first confirmed case
Officials with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said Saturday that they've confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on the reservation in far northeastern Minnesota.
They said the patient, a man in his 30s, lives on the reservation.
"The patient remains in quarantine, complied with mandatory contact tracing protocols and has been interviewed by health officials," band officials said in an online post. "Currently, our concern is for the health of this patient and the continued safety and health of the community."
Cook County — which includes the reservation — has just five confirmed cases as of Sunday, though officials have long said the actual number of cases across the state is higher than what's confirmed.
The news from Grand Portage follows an announcement from the Fond du Lac Band last Wednesday that it had confirmed the first two COVID-19 cases on its reservation near Cloquet.
— Andrew Krueger | MPR News
School guidance shifting with case counts
State health officials last week said they’d use county-level COVID-19 data as the starting point to help school districts decide whether to bring kids back into their buildings this fall. Newly updated data, though, is already altering the landscape.
Fresh numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health have changed the guidance for school reopening in 27 counties — if the school year started today.
Rising COVID-19 caseloads mean schools in seven counties are recommended to use more distance learning than the original recommendations issued last week.
For example, Sherburne County last week reported 15.8 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period, which meant the state recommended its schools have in-person education for grade schoolers and a mix of in-person and distance learning for secondary students.
An extra week of rising cases, however, brought Sherburne up to 23.3 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days — which brings a recommendation of hybrid learning for all students.
The other six counties to see their reopening recommendations downgraded were Faribault, Martin, Norman, Red Lake and Rock counties.
In 20 counties, falling case counts mean a change in recommendation for the better in terms of bringing kids back to buildings.
Carver County, for example, fell from 20.8 cases per 10,000 residents over 14 days last week to 17.9 this week, moving it from hybrid learning for all students to in-person learning for elementary school.
These metrics, based on COVID-19 cases, form the starting point as districts and the Health Department negotiate specific learning models for each district.
The case figures fueling these recommendations are somewhat out of date, because of how the agency is calculating its numbers.
The recommendations releases Thursday are based on case data from between July 12 and July 25, while next week will see updated data based on cases from July 19 to Aug. 1.
— David H. Montgomery | MPR News