LOCAL SCHEDULE
Dec 7, 2021

THURSDAY, DEC. 9
NRHEG wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Faribault wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10
NRHEG girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Delano Invite, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Kenyon-Wanamingo, GMLOK wrestling at Triton, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at USC, 7:15 p.m.
USC boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes.