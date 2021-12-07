THURSDAY, DEC. 9

NRHEG wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

Faribault wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

NRHEG girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Delano Invite, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo, GMLOK wrestling at Triton, 5 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at USC, 7:15 p.m.

USC boys basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

