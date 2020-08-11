FILE — In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Logan (22) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith (59) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Minneapolis. Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition. It was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago. The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)