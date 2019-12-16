Improving Falcons’ boys basketball team comes up short
The Faribault boys basketball team didn’t come away with a win on Friday night, but it did come away feeling like they’re getting closer to that first win of the season. The Falcons (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big 9 Conference) ultimately fell at home against Rochester Mayo (3-0, 3-0) but still showed signs of improvement throughout the night.
“They beat us, but, you know, our guys played really well,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “It was our best played game of the year. They did everything we asked them to do, they battled defensively, and they just played so hard. They were in the right spot most of the time, which is a huge growth step for us.”
The Spartans won the contest 96-64 but Hildebrandt and the Falcons were less focused on the final score and more instead on the things the Falcons were doing right.
The Falcons moved the ball a lot better on offense and were more patient, which resulted in them not only taking better shots, but also making more shots.
“That was really encouraging to see,” Hildebrandt said. “It was a really, really fun night. Obviously, Mayo is a really good team. They have two guys that are division one scholarship guys, and they’re tough. They’re really tough, and they have good players around them as well, so they’re just a lot to handle. But like I said, our guys played really well and played hard. They got better and we’re proud of them.”
Vettrus leads Falcons with 22 points in loss
Faribault’s girls basketball team was on the road Friday at Rochester Mayo, and the home team proved too much for the Falcons to handle, as the Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 72-51 victory. With the win, Mayo evened its record at 2-2 overall as well as 2-2 in Big 9 play, whereas the Falcons dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference standings.
The Falcons are seeing some improvement, however, as their 51 points were the second most they’ve scored so far this season. Evy Vettrus had a strong game and led the way with 22 points while also registering two assists and three rebounds. Otaifo Esenabhalu chipped in eight points and contributed nine rebounds, while Zoe Fronk scored six points and finished with five rebounds.
Rounding out the scorecard were Kelsie Demars with five points, Maryn Hart with four points, and Isabel Herda and Ellie Hunt with three points each. Hunt also finished with six assists, while Herda chipped in two.
“Overall, our players played really hard and they’re continuing to make improvements offensively and defensively,” Faribault coach Patrick Garcia said.
Medford girls rout Bethlehem Academy
The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team hasn’t been able to follow up its first win of the season (Dec. 10) with much success, as the Cardinals got lost to Triton, 71-36, on Thursday, before they were unable to keep up with Medford, which won 62-29 on Friday night.
The Tigers’ defense set the tone early and frustrated the Cardinals all night. BA managed just 12 points in the first half against Medford’s 35, and the Cardinals were unable to change the narrative in the second half.
Kate Trump finished with a team-high 11 points against Medford, while Mercedes Huerta added nine. But the Cardinals’ offense shot just 26% in the game, making only 12 of their 47 shots. They also made it to the free throw line only six times in the game and made just two of those six attempts.
The Cardinals accumulated 23 rebounds but also turned the ball over 21 times. The result was another lopsided defeat and a 1-5 overall record (1-2 Gopher Conference). Bethlehem Academy will look to get back on the right track when it hosts Cleveland on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WEM stays perfect with 72-71 overtime victory over Hayfield
Friday night’s boys basketball game between WEM and Hayfield was the type of game that any high school basketball fan would find thrilling. Both teams were undefeated coming into the game, and both teams fought hard to stay that way, as overtime was needed to decide the outcome.
In the end, WEM came away with the overtime win by a score of 72-71 in front of its home crowd. The Bucs trailed at halftime by a score of 38-35 but pulled even with the Vikings at the end of the second half and nipped them in overtime, six points to five. WEM improved to 5-0 overall while Hayfield dropped to 3-1.
Grant McBroom had another dominant game for the Buccaneers with 35 points along with a team-high eight rebounds. Domanik Paulson scored 13 points, while Zack Sticken and Cole Kokoschke scored 12 each.
If the Bucs had one weakness on Friday it was at the free throw line, where they finished 11 of 21. Both teams, however, were extremely impressive when it came to shooting the three, as the Bucs made nine of 23 while the Vikings sunk 11 of 24.
The difference came in overall shooting percentage, where WEM was extremely efficient, making 17 of its 28 shots (61%). Hayfield shot 45% on the night — a still impressive number, but not quite as impressive as the Bucs’ overall performance on offense.