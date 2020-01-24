ROCHESTER — A great start by the Owatonna girls basketball team was slowly erased in what turned out to be a frustrating 56-54 Big Nine Conference loss to Rochester Century on Thursday night.
The Huskies led 36-25 at halftime, but scored just 18 points in the game’s final 18 minutes to help snap the Panthers’ four-game losing streak and drop Owatonna’s record to 4-11 overall and 4-8 in conference games.
The Huskies missed 11 shots from the free throw line, many of which could have helped maintain their second half advantage that quickly shrunk to single digits within the first couple minutes of the frame. Despite shooting just 31% overall, Owatonna connected on 6 of 16 shots from beyond the arc and out-scored Century 18-6 from deep.
Sarah Kingland shot 6 of 11 from the field and led the Huskies with 14 points and eight rebounds. Holly Buytaert added 13 points and a team-high five steals. Maggie Newhouse was the final OHS player in double figures with 10 points.
Owatonna jumps right back into action on Saturday in a Big Nine Conference game against rival Northfield at 7:30 from the OHS gymnasium.
Century 56, Owatonna 54
Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 14, Sara Anderson 8, Alivia Schuster 1, Holly Buytaert 13, Lexi Mendenhall 3, Ari Shornock 5, Maggie Newhouse 10. Halftime: Owatonna 36-Century 25.