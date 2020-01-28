WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball vs. Concordia College, 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Concordia College, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s basketball at Hamline, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Hamline, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

St. Olaf sports

Men’s hockey at St. John’s, 7 p.m., Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

Raider sports

Boys swimming and diving vs. Albert Lea, 6 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Boys hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m., Four Seasons Centre

Girls hockey vs. Albert Lea, 7 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

Wrestling at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Rocket sports

Dance at Farmington Invite

Girls basketball vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball vs. Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 3 p.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 6 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 3 p.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 6 p.m.

Women’s hockey vs. St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

Raider sports

Boys basketball vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Girls basketball at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 10 a.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 10 a.m.

Men’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis vs. Carthage College, 3 p.m., Rochester Athletic Club

Women’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 3 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 10 a.m.

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 10 a.m.

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Northwoods Invitational

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet

Women’s hockey at St. Benedict, 3 p.m., Dave Torrey Arena

Women’s basketball at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

Men’s hockey vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Raider sports

Wrestling at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls hockey vs. St. Paul Academy, 3 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena

Boys hockey vs. Rochester John Marshall, 3:30 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

Carleton sports

Men’s tennis vs. Concordia, 10:30 a.m., Lakeville Lifetime Fitness

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Northwoods Invitational

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet

MONDAY, FEB. 3

Raider sports

Girls basketball at New Prague, 7 p.m.

Rocket sports

Girls basketball at New Life Academy, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Raider sports

Alpine ski at Section 6A championships, Buck Hill Ski Area

Nordic ski at Section 1A championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Hills Ski Area

Boys basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments