WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Carleton sports
Men’s basketball vs. Concordia College, 5 p.m.
Women’s basketball vs. Concordia College, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s basketball at Hamline, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball vs. Hamline, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
St. Olaf sports
Men’s hockey at St. John’s, 7 p.m., Herb Brooks National Hockey Center
Raider sports
Boys swimming and diving vs. Albert Lea, 6 p.m., Northfield Middle School
Boys hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m., Four Seasons Centre
Girls hockey vs. Albert Lea, 7 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
Wrestling at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Rocket sports
Dance at Farmington Invite
Girls basketball vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball vs. Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 3 p.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 6 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 3 p.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 6 p.m.
Women’s hockey vs. St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
Raider sports
Boys basketball vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Rocket sports
Girls basketball at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 10 a.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 10 a.m.
Men’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 1 p.m.
Men’s tennis vs. Carthage College, 3 p.m., Rochester Athletic Club
Women’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 3 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s track and field at Mark Schuck Open, 10 a.m.
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Minnesota Challenge, 10 a.m.
Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Northwoods Invitational
Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet
Women’s hockey at St. Benedict, 3 p.m., Dave Torrey Arena
Women’s basketball at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
Men’s hockey vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Raider sports
Wrestling at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.
Girls hockey vs. St. Paul Academy, 3 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
Boys hockey vs. Rochester John Marshall, 3:30 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Carleton sports
Men’s tennis vs. Concordia, 10:30 a.m., Lakeville Lifetime Fitness
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Northwoods Invitational
Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA meet
MONDAY, FEB. 3
Raider sports
Girls basketball at New Prague, 7 p.m.
Rocket sports
Girls basketball at New Life Academy, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Raider sports
Alpine ski at Section 6A championships, Buck Hill Ski Area
Nordic ski at Section 1A championships, 10 a.m., Hyland Hills Ski Area
Boys basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.